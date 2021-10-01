A sea of people gathered at Ridge Ferry Park Saturday to be a part of the third largest gathering of geocachers in the country.
Going Caching held its 10th annual geocaching event this week and had folks from all around walking through Rome.
For those who are unaware, geocaching is an outdoor hobby that allows people to use their GPS to find containers, or caches, hidden at specific locations marked by coordinates. And there is a huge following of the hobby in these parts. Saturday was the final day of the 1920s-themed event. The pay off to three days of geocaching activities - dubbed the "mega event."
Around 9 a.m., the masses were on the move. People were scattered all over the park, searching everywhere for the geocaches.
"There's one," Someone said.
"Write your name in it," others gestured.