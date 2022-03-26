It was an inauspicious start to be sure.
Four matches into the 2022 season, the LFO Lady Warriors were 0-4 and had scored exactly one goal, albeit against three teams that currently own winning records in higher classifications, including two state-ranked teams in Class AAAA, one of which began the week still unbeaten.
However, the Red-and-White didn’t panic. They just kept playing.
They snapped the skid with a 4-3 win over Rockmart in their Region 6-AAA opener and got on track even more with a 4-1 road win at LaFayette. A penalty kick shootout loss to North Murray on March 3 could have derailed their progress, but the Lady Warriors refused to let it happen.
Since that final setback, LFO reeled off five consecutive wins — all in region play — to end with a 7-1 mark in the region standings and secure at least a No. 2 seed for the state playoffs.
Then, this past Friday, the Lady Warriors got the news they were hoping for as Coahulla Creek dealt North Murray a 4-1 loss, which clinched the 2022 region championship for the ladies of Fort Oglethorpe.
“It’s unbelievable what these ladies have achieved,” head coach Justin Butler said. “To start the way we did and then just to not give up...we just kept working. I told them before the LaFayette game, nothing that happened in February really mattered. We always play better in March and it’s March, so it was time to be better.”
LFO also did its part by winning its final two region games last week, both on the road.
First up was a 6-0 blanking of Murray County in Chatsworth last Tuesday. Senior Emma Leverrett notched her second four-goal game of the season, while sensational sophomore Anesa Merdzo found the net twice.
Sadie Robinson collected the clean sheet in goal with nine saves, while Flor Rodriguez, Makenna Redmond, Arwen Moss and Presley Piatt were named as defensive standouts by Butler.
That was followed up by arguably the biggest win for the club to date, a 2-1 overtime triumph at No. 10-ranked Adairsville. It marked LFO’s four one-goal win in region play.
Merdzo had both goals for the Lady Warriors, while Robinson finished with 15 saves in what Butler called her “best performance of the year.”
“I guess the main thing is the way they just find ways to win,” Butler added. “Even the game we lost against North Murray, they rallied late to tie it and force (penalty kicks). They are just so resilient and I could not be more proud of them and what they have accomplished. This means (a lot) to LFO.”
As region champion, LFO will host the No. 4 seed from Region 8 in the opening round and will host a second-round match, should they win their first one. The state tournament is slated to begin on April 12.
The LFO boys dropped a 2-0 decision to Murray County last Tuesday, but rebounded nicely with a 4-1 win over Adairsville to close out their region slate at 4-4.
Stiven Galicia, Ethan Smith, Anson Blansit and McKensie Kimball all found the net for the Red-and-White against the Tigers. Galicia also added a pair of assists, while Rafael Leal had one for the Warriors (5-5-1 overall).
The Warriors will now await the rest of the results from 6-AAA to see if they will finish top four in the region and make the state tournament field.
LFO’s teams will host Cedartown for Senior Night on Tuesday of this week before a trip to Gilmer on Thursday to finish up the regular season.