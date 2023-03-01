For the second consecutive year, Calhoun senior post player Dylan Faulkner has been named the Region 7-5A Player of the Year.
And this year, he's alone.
Last year, as a junior, the 6-foot-8 soft-spoken young man who is now headed to the University of Lipscomb to play college basketball, shared the 7-5A Player of the Year honors with senior teammate Peyton Law, who is now starring at Freed-Hardeman University and Freed-Hardeman won the MidSouth championship Saturday night with a 69-68 win over Georgetown College.
Faulkner was one of just two Calhoun players who were recognized by the 7-5A coaches with junior guard Daniel Streete receiving honorable mention.
While the season did not end or exactly go as the Yellow Jackets had hoped this season with five losses in their last seven games and a first-round playoff exit, Faulkner was, in a word, sensational.
He averaged 23 points and 15 rebounds a game and every team he faced, tried to stop him, throwing a number of junk defenses that included doubles and triples teams and nothing seemed to work as he had just five games with less than 20 points.
He also displayed a serious skillset, looking like a guard with his ball-handling and driving ability and still looking like the big man he is with the force of some of his dunks. And the man who has been a three-year starter for head coach Vince Layson leaves Calhoun as the program's all-time leading scorer as well as leading rebounder and shot blocker.
In fact, Faulkner had just over 1,700 points and 1,100 rebounds during his time wearing the black-and-Vegas-gold.
Besides Faulkner, no other Calhoun player was named to the 7-5A first or second teams, both of which had just five players named to each.
Hiram had the most 7-5A All-Region players with two first-teamers while Dalton, Cass and Cartersville had two each. The Hornets would dominate the 7-5A second team with three of the five players named, meaning all five Hiram starters made the cut.
Hiram made the deepest playoff run of any of the four 7-5A teams that got into the postseason after the Hornets defeated Calhoun in overtime in the Region championship game.
The Hornets, with the one seed, reached the Elite 8 before they lost to Jones County, 81-71, Tuesday night on the road. They blitzed Conyers Heritage, 88-45, to start the postseason and then topped Tri-Cities, 93-73 in the Sweet 16 Round before falling to Jones Tuesday night.
Last year, both Hiram and Calhoun made it to the 5A Final Four and both lost in the semifinals.