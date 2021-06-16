Fast-growing and high-paying careers for women

After a tumultuous year with many ups and downs, there may finally be a light at the end of the tunnel. Growing confidence that the worst of the pandemic may be behind us has led many people to take inventory of their careers.
Women looking to change jobs soon may be exploring their options as they look for fulfilling, lucrative careers. The following are some profitable, in-demand career options, courtesy of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Forbes.com.
- Chief executive officer: CEOs are instrumental in both public- and private-sector industries. They are the top of the managerial food chain, and as such, command competitive salaries. A female CEO can expect to earn a median income of $90,000-$95,000.
- Civil engineer: The BLS predicts civil engineer jobs will grow by 11 percent by 2026. Civil engineers will be responsible for revamping aging infrastructure, including roads, dams and bridges. An average salary is $67,000 per year.
- Nurse practitioner: Health care jobs are booming and in demand. Working independently or in collaboration with physicians, nurse practitioners provide primary care or specialize in various concentrations. Nurse practitioners earn a median annual income of $98,000.
- Pharmacist: In addition to harboring a passion for providing quality health care to their communities, pharmacists often have a love for the chemistry involved in medications. Pharmacists must be licensed and possess a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. Pharmacists work in retail settings, but also in hospitals and clinics. The average annual salary for pharmacists is $98,000.
- Computer and system information manager: A growing focus on inclusivity within STEM fields means now is a great time for women to pursue careers in these lines of work. Computer and information system managers plan, coordinate and direct the work of computer professionals while researching the latest trends in technology. Opportunities within this profession are expected to grow by 12 percent by 2026. Individuals in this field earn a median salary of $90,000.
- Management analysts: Management analysts are brought in to find ways to make an organization more profitable or improve its efficiency. Travel and consultation may be likely, so those should be considerations. Management analysts earn an average annual income of around $75,000.
- Software developer: Keeping up with the technological times means having up-to-date equipment and software. Software developers help to write code or design applications for company use. This is a quickly growing field in which professionals earn average annual salaries of $85,000.
High-paying, stable jobs are out there for women who are in the market for a career change or trying to decide which fields to pursue.