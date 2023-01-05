High school and middle school students in Floyd County are encouraged to express their creativity and artistic abilities in the 2023 Georgia Farm Bureau Middle School Bookmark Contest and the High School Art Contest.
Middle School
Floyd County Farm Bureau encourages students to enter the contest. The winner of the Floyd County Farm Bureau Bookmark Contest will receive for 1st place $75, 2nd place $50, and for 3rd place $25.
The state winner will receive $150 and 10 district winners will each receive $100.
The contest is open to all public, private and homeschool students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades. Participating students will be given a blank bookmark and asked to draw a picture that depicts some aspect of Georgia agriculture. Students may use crayons, markers or colored pencils to create their bookmark that illustrates agriculture.
Only one entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Previous state winners are not eligible to enter. Students may enter the contest in the county in which they live or attend school but not both counties.
Interested students or teachers should contact the Floyd County Farm Bureau for an official entry form and contest rules at 706-291-0577. All entries must be received at the Floyd County Farm Bureau office by Feb. 24, 2023.
Drawings will be judged on 1) how well the artwork represents modern agriculture found in Floyd County or Georgia and 2) artistic merit.
The Floyd County Farm Bureau Art Contest winner will be entered in the Georgia Farm Bureau District 1 competition. All entries must be officially submitted by the Floyd County Farm Bureau to the GFB contest.
High School
Floyd County high school students are encouraged to enter the High School Art Contest.
The state winner will win $250, one state runner-up will receive $150, and 10 district winners will each receive $100.
The contest is open to all public, private and homeschool students in 9th through 12th grades.
Finished artwork must be on 8.5 x 11-inch white paper and should be created in the colors black, white and gray. Contestants may use a variety of media to create their artwork including graphite, charcoal, pastel, chalk, colored pencil, pen-and-ink, ballpoint pen or mixed media appropriate for printing.
Only one entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Previous state winners are not eligible. Students may enter the contest in the county in which they live or attend school but not both counties.
The winner of the Floyd County Farm Bureau Art Contest will receive 1st place $75, 2nd place $50, and 3rd place $25.00.
Students should contact the Floyd County Farm Bureau for an official entry form and contest rules at 706-291-0577. All entries must be received at the Floyd County Farm Bureau office by Feb. 24, 2023.
Drawings will be judged on 1) how well the artwork represents modern agriculture found in Floyd County or Georgia and 2) artistic merit.