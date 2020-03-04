MILAN — All sporting events in Italy will take place without fans present for at least the next month due to the virus outbreak in the country, the Italian government announced Wednesday.
That will likely see the Italian soccer league resume in full this weekend with the calendar pushed back a week.
Italy is the epicenter of Europe’s coronavirus outbreak. More than 100 people have died and more than 3,000 have been infected with COVID-19.
The Italian government issued a new decree Wednesday evening, with measures it hopes will help contain the spread of the virus.
All sporting events throughout the country must take place without fans present until April 3. Key games during the period includes Juventus’ Champions League game against Lyon. The second leg of the round-of-16 match is scheduled for March 17 in Turin.
► Missouri-Kansas City joined Chicago State in canceling a trip to Seattle for a regularly scheduled Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball game this week over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the conference announced Wednesday.
UMKC was scheduled to play Seattle University on Saturday, but the conference said the school has canceled that trip. Chicago State announced Tuesday night it was canceling its men’s basketball road trip to Seattle and Utah Valley, and said its women’s team would not host two games against those same schools.
The cancellations are believed to be the first by a major sport in the United States due to the virus.
NASCAR
Stewart to run in Xfinity road race at IndianapolisINDIANAPOLIS — NASCAR Hall of Famer driver Tony Stewart announced plans Wednesday to drive in the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4.
The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee will headline the race held on the 14-turn, 2.44-mile road course.
The 48-year-old Indiana native has competed in 18 Brickyard 400s, five Indianapolis 500s and four IROC Series races at the famed track. He is a two-time Brickyard 400 winner (2005, 2007) and a member of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame. He retired from full-time NASCAR racing after the 2016 season.
Stewart has eight road-course wins in the Cup Series, trailing only Jeff Gordon, and notched his 49th and final career victory in 2016 at Sonoma Raceway in California.
The Indiana 150 will mark Stewart’s 95th start in the Xfinity Series and his first since the winning the 2013 season opener at Daytona International Speedway. It also will mark Stewart’s first NASCAR start since the 2016 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
NHL
Islanders’ Boychuk gets 90 stitches after skate to faceNEW YORK — New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to his eyelid after being hit in the face with a skate but suffered no damage to his eye, president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said Wednesday.
Boychuk was cut Tuesday night when he was hit by Artturi Lehkonen’s skate as the Montreal Canadiens left wing fell forward.
Both players were in front of the Islanders’ net during the third period when Lehkonen fell, causing his legs to go into the air and his right skate to connect with Boychuk under the visor. Boychuk was down on the ice briefly before he got up and skated off the ice with his hand covering his face.
There is no timetable on his return.
Boychuk previously took a skate to the neck in a Feb. 28 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. He returned later that game.