Superstars Fan Fest, a wrestling convention, will return to run for the fifth time on Saturday.
The event will take place at KLT Arena, 2561 Shorter Ave., in Rome, and will feature some legends of the sport.
Fans will get a chance to meet wrestling heroes, get autographs and take photos as well as to purchase rare wrestling figures, magazines and memorabilia.
Headlining this year’s event are The Four Horsemen (Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, JJ Dillon), Lex Luger, Sergeant Slaughter, Ricky Steamboat, Tony Atlas, “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart and others.
All tickets to the wrestling event are sold out, but tickets are still available at the door to attend just the Fan Fest and are $15. The event runs from noon to 6 p.m.