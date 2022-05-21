Fairview School hosts annual BBQ May 27 From staff reports May 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 13th Annual Fairview School BBQ will take place on Friday, May 27.Orders can be picked up at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill.The food will be catered by Williamson Brothers BBQ and options are as follows:A dinner plate (pulled pork or chicken with beans and slaw), $12.A brisket plate with sides, $18.A rack of ribs, $30.A whole Boston Butt, $45.A pint of sides, $8.To purchase tickets in person, visit the Last Stop Gift Shop, 402 Civic Center Drive, 706-295-5576 or visit the Rome Area History Center, 305 Broad Street, 706-235-8051.Customers can also take advantage of quick and easy ordering online through midnight on May 25 by visiting www.fairviewbrown.org.Walkups are also welcomed.Order pickup will take place on Friday, May, 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill.Funds raised from the event will benefit the Fairview-Brown Restoration Project. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Black students, families from Coosa High file lawsuit against Floyd County Schools Courtney Hampton named new Pepperell Middle principal Chicken war in Catoosa County: Commissioners considering referendum vote on issue Rockmart community favorite Pizza Farm back open for business, ribbon cutting set for Thursday Bartow I-75 chase ends with fatal crash in Sonoraville Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back