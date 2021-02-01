A Fairmount man has been charged with felony murder after a domestic dispute left a woman dead, according to reports.
According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston:
At approximately 9:50 p.m. Sunday night police were dispatched to a home on Scott Brown Road in Fairmount in response to a report of a violent domestic disturbance.
Upon arrival, a Fairmount police officer found a woman outside who had suffered multiple stab wounds.
An ambulance was called to the scene and transported the gravely injured woman to a local hospital where she later was pronounced dead.
Police arrested a man, subsequently identified as one Patrick H. O’Ree, 36, of 554 Scott Brown Road, at the scene.
A neighbor had intervened in the assault, and held O’Ree for a short time until police arrived. Along with felony murder, O'Ree was also charged with felony aggravated assault.