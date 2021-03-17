Changes to Fairmount Elementary School’s leadership team are on the horizon for the 2021-2022 school year, as the school’s principal, Mr. Deryl Dennis, has announced his plans to retire in December.
While Mr. Dennis will remain with Gordon County Schools through the remainder of 2021, a new principal will be selected to take the reigns as Fairmount Elementary prepares for the 21-22 school year.
In June, Mr. Dennis will transition to assist with the implementation of the school system’s new virtual learning programs that are currently being developed to provide additional opportunities for students to complete their high school diplomas. Gateway Virtual Learning Academy will provide high school students with a virtual option for completing required coursework, while the Gordon Transitions Center will replace the system’s alternative education program currently run by Ombudsman.
Mr. Dennis was named principal at Fairmount Elementary in 2017. Prior to that time, Mr. Dennis had served in principalships in Paulding County since 2003. During his tenure as principal, he opened new schools, implemented multiple researched-based instructional strategies, led professional development sessions, served as District President of the Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals, and was named District Administrator of the Year in Paulding County.
“With his varied experience as a principal and an educator at multiple levels, Mr. Dennis will provide much-needed administrative support for our new virtual learning options as we strive to ensure we meet the needs of all of our students. We are excited about Mr. Dennis’ role in offering these opportunities beginning in the fall,” said Dr. Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools' superintendent. Mr. Dennis also welcomes the opportunity to be a part of the new program’s success, "I look forward to continuing to serve Gordon County students and families in this new role. Student success is vitally important, and I will do everything I can to assist as needed."
More information concerning the Gateway Virtual Learning Academy and Transitions Center will be released in the coming weeks.