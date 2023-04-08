Factors to consider before renovating a driveway

When deciding whether or not to renovate their driveways, homeowners can review these considerations.

 Special

Driveways are oft-overlooked components of home exteriors. But driveways provide functionality and points of egress to a home.

Industry experts estimate that a new driveway costs between $5,000 and $7,000, though the price will vary based on the materials homeowners choose and the square footage of the driveway.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In