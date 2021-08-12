Last year, Calhoun was one of the most explosive high school football teams in the state.
And based on early returns, it seems the Yellow Jackets will be able to repeat that form this year.
The numbers from 2020 are indisputable.
They scored 431 points in 13 games or nearly 35 per outing. That equates to five or six touchdowns per game and that always makes someone very hard to beat.
They put 60 on the board in their 5-A Region 7 shutout win over Ridgeland. They topped the 40-point mark four times in wins over Dalton, Hiram, Cass and Lithia Springs and scored 38 in shutting out Woodland.
"We've got some explosive playmakers and we want to get those guys the football as often as we can," said Calhoun High School head football coach Clay Stephenson. "We've been fortunate in that we've had a few of those types of players the past few years and we've got quite a few this year. So we want to get them the football, give them some room to run with good blocking, and let them make plays."
And that's exactly what happened in their first scrimmage against Northwest Whitfield County with big plays galore over the first 12 minutes.
Quarterback Christian Lewis, behind solid blocking from his offensive line, was on the mark, with three touchdown passes to three different receivers and two of those going for over 70 yards.
Running backs Gage Leonard and sophomore Caden Williams also got in on the party, ripping through good-sized holes for long touchdown dashes as Calhoun was in total control before alot of fans could get comfortable in their seats.
Stevenson said to see his offense flowing the way it did what is exciting, but his team can't get ahead of themselves because it's still August and all the games that count and everything they're playing for is still in front of them.
"We've just got to keep working," Stephenson said. "I feel good about the work we've gotten in so far and we were pleased with how we played (in the scrimmage), but we still got a long way to go and lot of work to do to get where we want to be.
"We've got to take each day one day at a time and work as hard as we can that day to get better. We've got a lot of tough opponents coming and we've got a lot of challenges ahead of us and so we've got to work hard to make sure we're prepared to play our best and be at our best every week."
He said the key to having another outstanding year and making a deep playoff run is simple -- play clean football.
"We've got to focus on the little things," Stephenson said. "We've got to correct and eliminate mistakes and pay close attention to detail. Once you get in the playoffs, the teams that make the fewest mistakes are the ones that usually go on and keep playing so we've just got to continue to work to eliminate mistakes.
"And we've got to continue to focus on the fundamentals. We've go to be able to block and tackle. We've just got to continue to focus on all the little things, the fundamentals, eliminating mistakes, penalties, negative plays, all those little things that can ruin a drive or maybe hurt your chances of putting a team away late in a close game. I feel like if we can continue to take care of those things, we have a chance to do very well."
Like a lot of coaches and players right now, not just in Georgia, but across the country, the Jackets just hope to have a normal season after the pandemic forced a lot start last year.
Stephenson said they are trying to just focus on football, but he is confident they are much more prepared and ready for any problems should they arise than they were last year at this time.
"I think right now, normal is still kind of in the eye of the beholder," Stephenson said. "We're just taking things one day at a time. But that's the way we do things here is one day at a time. Whether it's a practice or it's game day, we work to take care of our business every day.
"But we as a coaching staff have learned a lot in the last year and we still have a lot of those health and safety protocols that were implemented in place today because they make sense and the health and safety of our players and our staff is our top priority. So I think we're a lot more prepared should something happen, but we're certainly hopeful that all the games will be played on time and that everyone remains healthy going forward."
Calhoun was 9-4 last year and 3-2 in 5-A Region 7 for third place and a playoff berth.
They opened the 2020 state playoffs with a 46-21 win over Lithia Springs and then defeated Clarke Central, 33-14 in Athens, before falling to coffee High School, 27-17 in the third round.
In the win over Lithia Springs, Calhoun scored in every quarter and after a wild first half saw them leading 29-21 at halftime, they outscored the Springs 17-0 in the second half to pull away.
It was the same way against Clarke Central as CC led 7-0 after the first period, but the Yellow Jackets scored 33 points in the next three, to not only rally but break it open.
So that's been this team's style the last couple of years and appears it'll be this winning formula again this year.
They score often and they can score quickly. And once again they should be one of the most explosive team's offensively in the state of Georgia.