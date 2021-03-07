After getting in just one softball match last spring before the COVID shutdown, the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles are more than ready to get back to action.
Head coach Charme Ray held tryouts at the end of January and practice will have been going on for nearly three weeks by the time the Lady Eagles officially for the first time on March 16 at Rossville City Park against Lyndon Academy.
Ray said that there is a good familiarity with this year’s team as nearly all of last year’s players are back, plus a couple of new faces.
“We do have two new girls that are brand new to softball, but other than that, I pretty much have the exact same team back, so there aren’t a whole lot of surprises,” she said. “There are a couple of girls we’re going to have to use in more of utility roles. They may have to play in the infield, in the outfield or catch.”
Ray added that her team is more than anxious can get back to the playing field.
“The desire to play is honestly going to be (a strength),” she added. “They have that longing just to get back out there and play. We just played the one game last year and, because of rain, we may have only had a couple of practices. Having everybody back is also a plus. It helps with the community and the camaraderie.”
Senior Lily Green is the team’s primary catcher while younger sister Avery, a junior, will be the main backup behind the plate. Junior Maggie Heard will start in the circle most games, although sophomore Caroline Tindell will also log some innings this season.
At first base, senior Gracie Lee Heard will hold down the spot and provide power at the plate while senior Callie Ray will line up to her right at second base. McKenley Baggett, a junior, is penciled in at shortstop, although the middle infield positions could ultimately be platooned. The infield will be rounded out by another senior, Raleigh Suits, who will play third base.
The most experienced of the outfielders is veteran senior Grayson Broadrick, who will be back in center field. Ray said she and her staff were still trying to figure out who will handle the other two spots as of press time. Vying for playing time will be Tindell, Avery Green and the two new players, junior Natalie Mathis and freshman Elizabeth Shannon.
Andy Heard and Terry Burns will be Ray’s assistants as they get set to take on a schedule featuring teams from Tennessee and Georgia.
Ray added that “executing and doing the small things” will be part of the winning formula for her squad.
“When you do the small things correctly, whether that’s hustling all the way through the base, or swinging the bat correctly, or fielding the ball, to me, those little things are the keys to the sport,” she said. “And the girls just have to have the right mindset and go out and be confident.
“We just have to execute the small things, but I’m so confident in what we have on our team.”