Ethylene oxide rules eased

Georgia’s controversy over ethylene oxide, a toxic gas used in medical equipment sterilization, has taken a sharp turn amid the pandemic.
Ethylene oxide is a cancer-causing chemical, and leaks of the gas from sterilizing facilities have triggered community protests in two areas of metro Atlanta in recent months. The uproar followed a report by WebMD and Georgia Health News last year that identified three metro Atlanta census tracts in EPA data as having an elevated cancer risk from air pollution, largely due to ethylene oxide.
Two of the tracts are in Fulton County, near a medical sterilization facility run by the company Sterigenics. The third is in Covington in Newton County, where the company BD operates a sterilizing plant.
Those emissions have also led to pending legislation in the Georgia General Assembly that would require public disclosure of any unpermitted leaks or emissions. The Sterigenics plant has been closed for several months, as Cobb County demanded additional safety controls at the sterilizing plant.
That closure ended Wednesday.
Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce signed an executive order to let the facility operate “on a limited contingency basis.’’ The FDA had urged the Sterigenics reopening, citing the national shortage of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 crisis.
Boyce told Bloomberg Environment News that “Washington has asked us to reopen the plant in the national interests.’’
The order expires at the end of the county’s emergency declaration, restricts the amount of ethylene oxide permitted on site, and requires immediate reporting of any incident at the facility.
The activist group Stop Sterigenics Georgia blasted the county’s move.
“The company is being rewarded for breaking the county’s laws and installing their systems without a valid construction permit,’’ said Janet Rau, president of the group. “It is deeply disturbing that the community around this facility continues to be the guinea pig for this company’s bad actions.’’
Meanwhile, the BD sterilizing plant in Covington also is seeing fewer restrictions.
Georgia regulators said that after talks with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the FDA and the EPA, the state will allow a temporary increase in the number of medical devices that BD is allowed to sterilize, and allow the company to make temporary changes to its aeration time.
“These changes are necessary to ensure hospitals have enough sterilized medical devices available to treat the influx of COVID-19 patients,’’ the state EPD said. The BD changes will be in effect until 14 days after Gov. Brian Kemp lifts the state’s public health emergency over COVID-19.