For once, or at least the first time in three years now, could the Bellaire and West University communities have a little league baseball or youth softball season uninterrupted?
That is certainly the goal of the three organizations in the those two cities that play those sports as they begin their 2022 spring seasons, even if spring is still a few weeks away.
But two years ago, the start of the spread of Covid-19 brought a screeching halt to the West University and Bellaire Little League seasons as well as the West University Softball Association's schedule with games first getting delayed and then postponed and eventually all those youth leagues calling their seasons off mid-stream for the first time in their respective histories.
Then last season, all three leagues started play after holding their annual Opening Day ceremonies for the first time in 2019 only to watch another once-in-a-lifetime storm, this kind of the winter variety, shut everything down as again Southeast Texas found itself in another life-and-death struggle against something it had never dealt with before.
But after the brutal cold and snowy conditions, everyone was able to get back on the field and get back to playing the game they loved and signed up for in the first place.
That is and has always been one of the perks that come with living in Southeast Texas, we do summer in the winter. Therefore, we can play summer games in the winter time. But not last year, because that was a totally different ballgame.