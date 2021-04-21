Decades of urbanization has completely altered the face of the Coosa River watershed.
Rome-Floyd County Environmental Compliance Officer Brian Roberts said surface runoff has grown from contributing less than 5% of the pollutants in the water stream to more than 30%
Roberts led an Earth Week discussion of pollution issues in the waterways during a program at the Lock & Dam Nature Center on Wednesday.
The Coosa watershed, which extends all the way into Tennessee, and spans some 16 counties, drains more than 2.5 million acres of land.
"That's really huge when you think about all of he development activity, the changes in land use and conversion," Roberts said. "It all affects what we do here and how people interact with the river systems."
Roberts explained that erosion and sedimentation is now a major component of water pollution today. Looking back a couple of decades, the measured erosion after a major rainfall event has more than doubled.
"That's the No. 1 factor that is impacting urban streams in Georgia," Roberts said.
Brady Underwood, an environmental specialist, told the group that erosion rates can now easily top 50 tons per acre per year in areas where best management practices are not in place.
It is not unusual to find serious problems with nitrogen and phosphorous in waterways as a result of the runoff.
"When these things get introduced, getting them out is almost impossible," Underwood said.
In a forest ecosystem, a 4-inch rainfall will result in about 13,600 gallons of runoff per acre.
"From a roof to pavement you're going to 105,000 gallons from a 4-inch rainfall, so it's an exponential increase in the amount of runoff," Underwood said.
Urban sprawl leads to the decrease in natural land cover and an increase in impervious surfaces like sidewalks and rooftops, escalating the severity of flooding incidents.
"If it's in a ditch or on the pavement, eventually it's going to end up in a stream," Underwood said.