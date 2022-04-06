Ernest (Ernie) Pursley, 73, is a resident of Catoosa County where he has lived for 45 years.

Education background

  • Ringgold High School graduate

Work background

  • Construction, manufacturing and transportation

Political experience

  • None

Volunteer work

  • Various Jaycee projects
  • Debris clean-up from the 2011 tornado

Associations/memberships

  • Ringgold Jaycees
  • Boynton Baptist Church
  • Catoosa County Democrats.

Why should voters trust you?

I have a genuine interest in the needs of our community.

What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?

All dealings of the commission should be open to the public and the citizens should be aware of all monetary allotments.

The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them

  • Meeting the needs of all our community
  • Maintaining our quality of life through infrastructure development

People who have influenced your thinking

  • My grandmothers
  • My parents
  • All those throughout my life who taught me how to work smart

A favorite quote or book

  • Book: “A Man in Full” by Tom Wolfe
  • Quote: “I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with his freedom.” – Bob Dylan

How voters can contact you

Phone: 706-937-3816

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

