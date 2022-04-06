Ernie Pursley By Tamara Wolk TWolk@CatoosaNews.com Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Apr 6, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ernie Pursley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ernest (Ernie) Pursley, 73, is a resident of Catoosa County where he has lived for 45 years.Education backgroundRinggold High School graduateWork backgroundConstruction, manufacturing and transportationPolitical experienceNoneVolunteer workVarious Jaycee projectsDebris clean-up from the 2011 tornadoAssociations/membershipsRinggold JayceesBoynton Baptist ChurchCatoosa County Democrats.Why should voters trust you?I have a genuine interest in the needs of our community.What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?All dealings of the commission should be open to the public and the citizens should be aware of all monetary allotments.The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address themMeeting the needs of all our communityMaintaining our quality of life through infrastructure developmentPeople who have influenced your thinkingMy grandmothersMy parentsAll those throughout my life who taught me how to work smartA favorite quote or bookBook: “A Man in Full” by Tom WolfeQuote: “I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with his freedom.” – Bob DylanHow voters can contact youPhone: 706-937-3816 Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Follow Tamara Wolk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Death penalty dropped as defendant in Polk detective murder case pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole in prison Georgia Forestry Rangers save local vineyard, area homes from forest fire Reid, Douglas New Catoosa County school superintendent sworn in COLUMN: Maybe not a good idea Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back