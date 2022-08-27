Southeast Whitfield senior running back Brady Ensley ran for four touchdowns Friday night, sending the Raiders to a 34-20 non-league win over Gordon Central before a big crowd at Ratner Stadium.
The Warriors took their first lead of the season at 7-6 on a Jayden Sibley 15-yard touchdown run three minutes into the second period, but the Raiders scored a few minutes later for a 12-7 lead and would never look back.
Southeast Whitfield looked like they might break it open early on with a 56-yard touchdown run just three minutes into the game, but a holding penalty wiped out that score.
However, after that infraction backed them up, they still kept moving the ball against a smaller Gordon Central defense and Ensley capped off a nearly 70-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run. The visitors missed the PAT, though, and the score stayed 6-nothing.
A 50-yard kickoff return by Camden Miles on the following change of possession put the Warriors in great field position at SE Whitfield's 40, but they turned the ball over two plays later.
However, the defense forced a punt and that is when Gordon Central took the lead for the first time. Going from their own 33 and using a big 25-yard pass play from Peyton Wilson to Peyton Chastain to help the movement, the Warriors got to the Southeast 20. Sibley went for five yards on first down and then on the next snap, 15 yards for the score and after the extra-point kick, they were on top 7-6 with just under seven minutes left until halftime.
They didn't stay in front for long though as the Raiders used 11 plays to move 67 yards with Ensley scoring again, this time from a yard away to give them a 12-7 lead with 50.5 showing in the second quarter. They ran for the two-point conversion, but didn't get it and took a 12-7 lead into halftime.
The Warriors looked like they were going to back in front on their first drive of the second half, moving all the way down to the Southeast one-yard-line but a holding penalty pushed them back and then a lost fumble ended their opportunity.
From there, the Raiders responded with a scoring drive that ended with an Anthony Ramirez one-yard touchdown run. They went for two for the third time in the game and the third time was truly the charm, running it in for a 20-7 lead.
But the Warriors got right back in the game with a touchdown in the final minute of the third on a Jayden Jones 25-yard touchdown. The extra-point, though, hit the upright, leaving them trailing 20-13 to start the final period.
Ensley topped off Southeast Whitfield's first two drives of the fourth quarter with touchdown runs, giving them a 34-13 lead with jut over five minutes left.
The home team got the last score of the night when it put together a nearly 60-yard drive. They converted a fourth down inside the Southeast Whitfield 40 on a Wilson nine-yard run to keep it going, before he threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Peyton Chastain with just under a minute to play.
Gordon Central is now 0-2 on the year and will host Coosa next Friday night on homecoming at Ratner Stadium.
Southeast Whitfield went to 2-0 with the win and the Raiders will play their first home game of 2022 when they take on Gordon Lee next Friday evening.