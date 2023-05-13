COVID-19 tests and vaccines will continue to be offered for free in Georgia despite the ending of the federal public health emergency, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, said last week.

The public health emergency that first took effect in early 2020 ended Thursday, May 11, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ending the emergency based on declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, Dr. Chris Rustin, the state agency’s deputy commissioner, told members of the Georgia Board of Public Health.

Additional information in this report was contributed by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

