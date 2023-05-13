COVID-19 tests and vaccines will continue to be offered for free in Georgia despite the ending of the federal public health emergency, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, said last week.
The public health emergency that first took effect in early 2020 ended Thursday, May 11, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ending the emergency based on declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, Dr. Chris Rustin, the state agency’s deputy commissioner, told members of the Georgia Board of Public Health.
“That does not mean COVID-19 is over,” he said. “While cases are down sharply, we still see … 10 to 30 deaths per week in Georgia, mostly in the elderly and immunocompromised.”
The Georgia Department of Public Health said the prevalence of safe and effective vaccines, ample testing infrastructure, and evidence that most people have some level of immunity due to vaccination or infection prove that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency.
It said as a result of these and other efforts in Georgia, daily reported cases are down over 98% since the end of the peak of the Omicron surge at the end of January 2022. COVID-19 deaths have declined 97%, and newly-reported COVID-19 hospitalizations are down 97% for that same time period.
Rustin said the end of the emergency will not affect either vaccines or testing, at least in the short run while supplies last. The public health department has enough test kits on hand to continue providing them free over the counter, he said.
Paxlovid, an antiviral pill used to treat COVID-19, will continue to be offered free in the immediate future, he said.
Rustin said the biggest impact the ending of the public health emergency will have is in data collection. National reporting of COVID-19 deaths came to an end last Thursday, which makes it impossible to track deaths in Georgia, he said.
The DPH said Georgians should stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, get tested if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms, stay home if they are sick and check with their healthcare provider about available COVID-19 treatments.