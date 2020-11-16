Rome and Floyd County residents provided a steady stream of vehicles Saturday for the first household electronics recycling event since the COVID-19 pandemic set in.
Just over 200 residents brought in everything from a battery operated toothbrush to television remote controls and what appeared to be a large business-grade copying machine.
Rome-Floyd County Recycling Center Manager Tom Benefield actually got called out to check on the copier because the recycling event is strictly for household material. Ultimately, Benefield took the copier, which required several inmate laborers to lift off the back of a pickup truck. The Floyd County Prison provided 15 inmates for the free recycling day.
Benefield said that, in a normal year, the recycling center plans a household electronics collection event every other month.
During times of more frequent collections, the center normally takes in between 15,000 and 18,000 pounds of electronics. Benefield said it would be a week or longer before everything from Saturday is separated out and weighed. Generally, 50% to 60% of the items are older model cathode ray television sets.
“You’d think after all these years they would be gone, but we’re still getting quite a few of them,” Benefield said. “A lot of flat screens are starting to come in now, but we’re still getting a substantial amount of CRTs.”
During a household collection, people can bring in just about anything with electronics in them.
Benefield said that even though older model microwave ovens — another common item — do not contain a lot of electronics, they can be sold for scrap metal.
County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said the county puts the disposition of the materials out for bid each year. Millenium Electronics was the vendor for Saturday’s collection.
“They break it down and recycle what they can,” Skeen said. “Think of the CRTs. There is a lot of lead in the old screens, and then there are a lot of heavy metals that we try to keep out of our landfill.”
The recycling center does get charged by the vendor to carry away everything — which is why, Benefield said, the collection is limited to residential items.
“It’s not right for the citizens of Floyd County to pay for a business to get rid of their things free,” he said.