Early voting will begin on Oct. 12 and run through Oct. 29 for several positions within the City of Calhoun government.
Three school board seats are up for election, but all incumbents run unopposed. Andy Baxter of School Board Post 1, Rhoda Washington of School Board Post 2, and Stephen King of School Board Post 3 are all running unchallenged.
Both City Council seats on the ballot do have challengers, however.
Ed Moyer will face incumbent George R. Crowley from City Council Post 3, while Alvin Long will challenge incumbent Ray Denmon for City Council Post 4.
In-person early voting will occur Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office at 408 Court Street.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 22. Contact the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office at 706-629-7781 to request a ballot.
Other municipalities in Gordon County will not be offering early voting. In Resaca, City Council Posts 3 and 4 are up for grabs in the general election, Nov. 2.
In Plainville, City Council Posts 3 and 4 are up for reelection, but neither candidate has a challenger and there will not be an election. In Fairmount, all positions run unchallenged, so the election is cancelled there as well.
While it is too late to register to vote for this election, voters can register for future elections at the Gordon County Board of Elections Office and City Hall as well as other locations throughout Gordon County as required by Georgia state law.