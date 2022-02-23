Polk County voters put their support behind new capital projects for county schools and the increased availability of alcohol for sale in the 2021 municipal elections.
Meanwhile, Joe Henderson won re-election to the Rockmart City Council, while Dickie Gazaway joined incumbent Daniel Johnson as the top two finishers in the at-large race for Aragon City Council.
The referendum asking for the continuation of the collection of a one-cent education special purpose, local option sales tax to benefit the Polk School District passed with a margin of 68.1% with 1,252 votes for what will be called SPLOST VII.
“On behalf of Polk School District, staff, and students alike, I would like to say thank you to the citizens of Polk County for voting to continue the one-cent sales tax (ESPLOST) that allows us to progress by providing top-notch facilities, much-needed building improvements, and increased opportunities for advancement,” PSD Superintendent Dr. Katie Thomas said in a statement.
“By selecting yes, you cast a vote not only for the youth of our community but for the future of Polk County. We are grateful for the continued support and partnership.”
Collection for the current ESPLOST — SPLOST VI — runs through December 2025. Collection will start for the ESPLOST voted for in this year’s election in January 2026.
All four alcohol referendums placed on the ballot by the cities of Polk County also passed.
Cedartown’s “brunch bill” question asking whether restaurants inside the city limits should be allowed to serve alcohol as early as 11 a.m. on Sunday’s instead of the current time of 12:30 p.m. was approved by the city’s voters 192-96.
Voters in the city of Rockmart passed a referendum on the package sale of distilled spirits, 246-106.
Aragon voters approved the Sunday sales of alcohol after the fourth try with a tally of 53-33. The sale of distilled spirits was also approved by Aragon voters, 56-29.
Only two local races were contested in Polk County during this election, with incumbents finding success in both.
Henderson, who has served on the Rockmart City Council for Ward 1 since 2012, won against challenger Will Dover, 118-46.
In the Aragon City Council race, three people qualified for the two seats up for election this year with Gazaway getting 61 votes and Johnson getting 39 votes. Stephen Wilson got 32 votes.
All other city races up for election this year were uncontested.
Cedartown City Commissioners Sam Branch, Matt Foster, and Jessica Brewster Payton will continue serving in their posts, as will Rockmart City Council members Lucille Harris (Ward 3), and Mike Bradley (Ward 4).
A special election to fill the unexpired term of Aragon City Council member Buddy Tanner drew just one qualified candidate, Donald E. Canada Jr. Tanner resigned from the board at the end of August. His term does not expire until 2023.