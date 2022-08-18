This year’s Pigskin Preview would not have been possible without the work of Esther Johnson and Keisha Simpson in our advertising department and the tireless efforts of Heather Koon, who worked many a late hour to design and put the pages together. Big thanks go to Bambara Aven (Aven Photography), Courtney Couey (Ringgold Tiger Shots), Greg Beasley (Beasley Photography), Lifetouch, Michelle Petteys (Heritage Snapshots), Charlie Qualls (Warriors in Motion Photography), Doug Smith (On Fire Photography) and Jan Wright for supplying some of the photos in this year’s edition, and another thank-you to all of our area football coaches for taking the time out of their busy days this summer to sit and talk to me and to answer any questions I might have at all hours of the day. More thanks go to the band directors, cheerleading coaches and dance team coaches for helping me with photos and names so we can make sure all the kids get recognized for their hard work. Special thank-you’s go out to David Hayes of the Georgia High School Helmet Project (gahelmetproject.com), Todd Holcomb with Georgia High School Football Daily (georgiahighschoolfootballdaily.com), the folks that run the Georgia High School Football Historians Association website (ghsfha.org) and my fellow colleagues and sports writers in northwest Georgia. And finally, as always, an enormous thank-you to my wife Andra, who continues to offer patience, love, understanding and support all throughout the year, but especially these past few weeks when it’s time for me to really get down to work on the Pigskin Preview. Every effort was made to provide accurate facts, correct spellings of names and updated rosters, but things can and do happen from the time we send this edition to the printer and the time it goes on the newsstands, so I apologize in advance for any mistakes that might have been made, things that were overlooked, or anything that might have changed from the time this edition went to print.
EDITOR'S NOTE
sherpst
Sports editor
Buy a Copy of Today's Special Edition
You can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores.
