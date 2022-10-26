Editor's Note

It has come to our attention that the Cancer Awareness insert in Section-C may have been left out of some Wednesday (Oct. 26) Calhoun Times editions. 

Due to that clerical mailroom error, you should notice a make-up insert in Section-C of today's newspaper. 

