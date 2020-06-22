Due to positive COVID-19 tests at the Floyd County courthouse, and the temporary closure of the facility, some records that must be gathered in person have been unavailable. Records that are collected by hand at the courthouse are Real Estate Transfers, Marriages and Wills. These items will be unavailable until further notice, but will be posted in full retroactively as space allows once the courthouse reopens and the records are collected.
Most Popular
Articles
- Report: Rome man found with 42 grams of cocaine
- North Rome woman arrested on child deprivation charges
- Dr. Dan Goldfaden: Assertions of heart surgery disparities untrue
- Floyd County sets one day record for number of new COVID-19 infections
- Three arrested in West Rome for possession of schedule II controlled substances
- Police: Woman charged with sex trafficking teens in Alabama
- COVID-19 cases on the rise in NW Ga,; Floyd hospitalization rate is lower than state average
- NW Ga. 14th Congressional District candidate Marjorie Greene taking fire from GOP leadership
- Floyd County Jail report for Friday June 19, 8 a.m.
- Broad Street building that contains Jamwich sold to Atlanta architectural firm