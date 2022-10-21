Voters in Georgia were clearly ready to cast ballots when the polls opened for early voting on Monday, Oct. 17.

By the end of the day, 131,318 votes had been cast in person and another 11,759 mail-in ballots had been accepted, for a total of 143,077 votes.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

