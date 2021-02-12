When asked for her outlook for the future in Catoosa County Schools, Superintendent Denia Reese said, “My highest priority for the future is for all of our students to be in school five days a week on a traditional schedule.”
Reese has been superintendent of Catoosa County Schools for 16 years, and she said that the hardest day of her career was when she had to close schools in March 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. She added, “I am so thankful for the support I’ve received from parents, employees, students, and the community during this year of difficult decisions.”
Reese and the Board of Education have exciting plans for students, parents, and the community in 2021. On March 16, 2021, Catoosa County citizens will have the opportunity to continue the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales tax (ESPLOST). Early voting opened Feb. 22. ESPLOST pennies are used to provide excellent classrooms and schools, well-maintained buildings, exceptional safety and security initiatives, cutting-edge technology, new buses, and equitable facilities across the county.
Since the Board of Education couldn’t hold the typical community engagement meeting to discuss potential ESPLOST projects and receive input, a video was posted on the system’s website in October 2020 and a special email was created for ESPLOST comments. Reese said she received more than 600 emails from parents and community members in support of ESPLOST VI projects, which will include: a new Chromebook or iPad for every student, a theater at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School, an expansion and revitalization of Boynton Elementary School, and a new College and Career Academy.
Catoosa County students have benefitted from having a personal technology device since 2016. Technology is integrated with instruction daily so students understand how to use technology productively. When schools were closed due to the COVID global health pandemic in March 2020, Catoosa students were prepared to continue learning at home using their iPad or Chromebook. ESPLOST VI will fund new iPads and Chromebooks for every student and updated classroom technology. Reese said, “Learning to use technology productively is preparing Catoosa County students for success in a technology-driven global economy.”
To maintain facility equitability a Performing Arts Theater will be built on the Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School campus. This theater will provide opportunities to showcase the talent of the LFO Warrior Band students, and with this new performance venue, students in drama will have more opportunities. The theaters at Ringgold and Heritage high schools provide a venue for performances and events for all students in the attendance zone, as well as community activities. Reese said, “Phase I of the facility equitability project at LFO High School began in 2012 with ESPLOST IV. Phase II of the project was included in ESPLOST V, and I will be so proud to build a Performing Arts Theater for students in the Lakeview attendance zone and for the community.”
With Graysville Elementary’s new construction and revitalization, Boynton Elementary School is now the oldest elementary school in the district. This elementary school has the district’s largest enrollment, and this school zone is predicted for growth in residential development. To maintain facility equitability, and to improve safety, a major construction and renovation is planned for this school. Phase I of the project will be included in ESPLOST VI with a large classroom addition in the back of the school to accommodate growth. Phase II will include demolition of the existing building to move the school further back on the property, away from the road for safety, a new updated two-story building will be built, and bus and car lanes will be redesigned to improve traffic flow and safety.
Catoosa County Public Schools has collaborated with business and community leaders since 2017 to plan for a new College and Career Academy. Georgia College and Career Academies are specialized charter high schools that encourage high school students to dual enroll in college classes to earn technical and academic credit to continue post-secondary education or begin a highly-skilled career when they graduate from high school.
Reese explained why College and Career Academies are important. “According to the National Skills Coalition, through 2024,” she said, “48 percent of jobs in America will fall in the category of ‘middle skills.’ These jobs require some college or technical training but not necessarily a four-year degree. With the opportunity to dual enroll with GNTC (Georgia Northwestern Technical College) or Dalton State College, students can explore careers and earn technical credentials and college credit to be successful in high-demand good-paying jobs.”
She continued, “An added benefit of dual enrollment is college classes are free for high school students. Students may earn up to 30 hours of college credit without paying for tuition, fees or books. With an average student loan debt of $37,500, the opportunity to attend college free is a significant advantage.”
The "From HERE to CAREER Academy" pathways align with workforce demands in the region and the Governor’s High Demand Career Initiative. The Academy will open with the following career clusters:
- The School of Law & Justice and Emergency Management meets a critical need for emergency responders and law enforcement personnel in our region.
- The School of Nursing, Sports Medicine, and Therapeutic Services addresses a national shortage in the healthcare industry.
- The School of Information Technology and Cybersecurity will address software and IT needs in every career cluster in the Academy.
- The School of Architecture and Construction will expose students to construction management and skilled trades that are in high demand in the region including electricians and plumbers.
- The School of Welding and Machine Tool Technology addresses a significant national and local need for welders and machinists.
- The School of Education will provide the opportunity for the school system to grow our own teachers. Reese said, “Currently 30 percent of Catoosa teachers can retire with twenty or more years of experience, so the Academy will create the talent pipeline needed for excellent teachers in our system.”
- The School of Logistics, Distribution, and Supply Chain Management is very important in this region. Chattanooga ranks No. 1 of all metropolitan cities in Freight Movement, and a Thrive 55 study found that 80% of the nation’s freight travels through Chattanooga.
- The School of Industrial Systems Technology, Robotics, and Mechatronics will address the region’s deficit of skilled workers in engineering and production. The Mechatronics pathway launched in August 2019 at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Catoosa County Campus. Reese said, “I am so proud that four students will graduate in 2021 with their high school diploma and six technical college certificates after two years in the program. These students will be skilled to begin a career and prepared if they choose to continue their college education.”
In addition to technical skills training, employers overwhelmingly report that high school and college graduates are significantly deficient in employability and work ethics skills required to be successful employees. Professional skill development and work ethics will be a cornerstone for the "From HERE to CAREER Academy." Reese said, “Students spend three hours a week learning work ethics and life skills including communication, team work, leadership, conflict resolution, and responsibility. It is amazing to see how much the students enjoy this instruction and how mature they become over the course of a year in the program.”
The opportunity to attend the "From HERE to CAREER Academy" is a life-changing for Catoosa County’s high school juniors and seniors. Reese said, “We are committed to students graduating highly skilled to begin a career and highly prepared with good study skills and work habits to be successful if they choose to continue post-secondary education.”
She added that the "From HERE to CAREER Academy" is also important to employers because pathways will be developed based on employers’ needs in the workforce. “Interstate 75 creates the Gateway to Georgia in Catoosa County. The From HERE to CAREER Academy creates the Gateway for students to high-demand, high-paying careers; and the Gateway for businesses to a highly skilled workforce and economic prosperity.”
The system was awarded a $3 million grant from the Technical College System of Georgia to build this school. The grant will be combined with ESPLOST VI revenue to build a state-of-the-art College and Career Academy on the Benton Place Campus.
Reese said, “I appreciate the community’s support for ESPLOST and school system initiatives. I am so proud that our children attend very safe and well-maintained schools. They also have excellent athletic facilities, performance venues, technology, and safe buses. It is an honor to serve as superintendent of schools in a community that places such a high value on success for our children.”