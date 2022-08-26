Hitting for big-play touchdowns the first three times they had the football Friday night, Darlington looked impressive in a 45-22 road win over Sonoraville at The Furnace on Highway 53 in Gordon Friday night.

Using two long runs by junior D'Marion Floyd and a 44-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Good to Braden Bell to jump out to a 21-0 lead with still a minute remaining in the third period and were never really threatened the rest of the way with Sonoraville never getting closer than two scores after that. 

