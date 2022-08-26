Hitting for big-play touchdowns the first three times they had the football Friday night, Darlington looked impressive in a 45-22 road win over Sonoraville at The Furnace on Highway 53 in Gordon Friday night.
Using two long runs by junior D'Marion Floyd and a 44-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Good to Braden Bell to jump out to a 21-0 lead with still a minute remaining in the third period and were never really threatened the rest of the way with Sonoraville never getting closer than two scores after that.
Floyd, who unofficially had nearly 170 yards rushing on over 20 carries, got the fireworks started when after using different ballcarriers on the first three plays of the night, his second carry took through a huge hole in the offensive line for a 64-yard touchdown. Kicker Raylan Scott began his successful night with the first of his six PATs and the Tigers were up 7-0 with 9:56 still left on the first quarter clock.
The Darlington defense forced a quick 3-and-out series and took over at their own 40. This time, the Tigers needed just two plays before Floyd, again using a wide opening at the line of scrimmage, went 54 yards and they were up 14-0 with 6:39 showing.
Phoenix quarterback Jaxon Pate got the Phoenix offense rolling on their second drive and they were at the midfield when the Tigers forced the fumble and Slade Clevenger recovered it to give them the ball inside Sonoraville territory.
One play later, Good and Bell hooked up for the score, pushing the early lead to 21-zip and 73 seconds left in the first.
Sonoraville, however, got right back in the game on the ensuing kickoff on the strength of two Pate-to-Ridge Redd receptions. The first was a 39-yard gain that put the Phoenix at the Tiger 21 and the second was a 19-yard yard pass that put them on the scoreboard with 10:25 to go until halftime.
The teams then swapped punts and the Tigers would add to their lead on the fourth possession of the game. A Floyd 37-yard carry would be the big play in a four-play, 50-yard drive for a 28-7 lead with half of the second quarter gone.
Sonoraville looked like they were going to take the momentum into the locker room at halftime when they scored in the final two minutes, but there was just enough time remaining for the Tigers to get that one back and hold a 20-point lead at the intermission.
With 2:05 to go until halftime, the home team took the ball at the Darlington 44 and after Pate threw an 18-yard strike to Keegan Townsend, he threw a 25-yard bullet to Redd and the Phoenix were at the visitors' one. Pate kept it himself on the next play, squeezing over from the one for the score.
They then went for two, and Pate found Ty Brown for the conversion, pulling the Phoenix within 28-15 with 1:22 until halftime.
The Tigers got to midfield and had to punt the ball away, but Sonoraville ran into the punter and the Tigers retained possession.
From there, used a Good 15-yard run and 17-yard pass to Talan Shirey to get to the Phoenix 11. From there, Good tossed an 11-yard touchdown to Floyd and the Tigers held a 35-15 upper with .03 seconds showing in the first half.