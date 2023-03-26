The Oakwood Christian Academy Eagles won their fifth straight game to start the season this past Thursday night with a 4-1, five-inning victory over Silverdale Baptist’s JV squad in Chattanooga.
The Eagles found themselves in a 1-1 tie going into the fourth inning when they put up three runs to take the lead for good.
A combination of four pitchers limited the Seahawks to just two hits. Tanner Davis pitched the first two innings and surrendered those two hits. He struck out three batters, while the run he gave up was unearned.
Ryan Davis walked one batter in one inning of relief. Trey Tindell struck out two batters in his inning out of the bullpen, while Graham Meyer finished things off with two strikeouts and one walk in one inning of relief.
Cason Baggett was 2 for 2 with a double and two runs scored, while Ryan Phillips also had a double in the victory. Meyer, Tanner Davis and Nick Yearout all drove in one run.
Unfortunately for the Navy-and-Gold, the season-opening streak was snapped on Friday with a 10-0 loss to Rhea County Academy in Dayton, Tenn. Tindell had two of the team’s three hits, while Phillips added the other.
Tindell pitched four innings and allowed three walks with seven strikeouts. Davis threw 1.2 innings in relief, walking three and striking out three.