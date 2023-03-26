The Oakwood Christian Academy Eagles won their fifth straight game to start the season this past Thursday night with a 4-1, five-inning victory over Silverdale Baptist’s JV squad in Chattanooga.

The Eagles found themselves in a 1-1 tie going into the fourth inning when they put up three runs to take the lead for good.

