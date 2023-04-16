041923_CCN_TannerDavis.jpg

Tanner Davis and the OCA Eagles are slated to play a doubleheader at Howard in Chattanooga on Saturday to end the regular season.

 Scott Herpst

The Oakwood Christian Eagles hosted the Silverdale Baptist junior varsity team last Monday and dropped two five-inning games to the Seahawks.

SILVERDALE 4, OAKWOOD 0

