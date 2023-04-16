The Oakwood Christian Eagles hosted the Silverdale Baptist junior varsity team last Monday and dropped two five-inning games to the Seahawks.
The Oakwood Christian Eagles hosted the Silverdale Baptist junior varsity team last Monday and dropped two five-inning games to the Seahawks.
In the opener, both teams collected three hits, but Silverdale was able to parlay them into four runs and hand a loss.
Ryan Davis, Tanner Davis and Trey Tindell each had singles for the Eagles.
Tindell pitched four innings and allowed two earned runs on one hit and three walks. He ended the afternoon with seven strikeouts, while Ryan Davis gave up two earned on two hits and two walks in one inning of relief. He struck out one batter.
In the nightcap, the Eagles trailed 6-0 after top of the third inning. They would rally late, but fell a few runs short.
The Eagles outhit the Seahawks, 11-9. Ryan Davis was 3 for 3 and scored once. Jayden Patterson went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Tindell had two hits and an RBI. Tanner Davis also drove in a run, while Graham Meyer added a double.
Tanner Davis surrendered five earned runs on six hits and a walk in two innings, adding one strikeout. Ryan Davis gave up two earned runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out two batters in 2.1 innings of relief. Meyer worked two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen. He did not allow a hit, but issued four walks, while the run he allowed was earned.
The Eagles managed just one hit in Saturday’s opener in Powder Springs against Praise Academy, a double by Ryan Davis.
Tindell threw 2.1 innings, striking out three batters and walking four, while Ryan Davis and Meyer pitched in relief. Ryan Davis fanned two batters in one inning and gave up a walk.
Game 2 saw the Eagles surrender nine runs in the bottom of the third after they had closed the gap to 4-2 in the top of inning.
Ryan Phillips went 1 for 2 with two RBIs for OCA, who dropped to 6-6 overall with the two losses. Tindell and Cason Baggett also picked up RBIs, while Davis had a double.
Tanner Davis pitched 2.2 innings, issuing five walks against three strikeouts. Patterson also threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.
OCA was scheduled to host Rhea County Academy on Monday of this week before closing out the regular season on Saturday with games against Berean Academy (11 a.m.) and Howard (3 p.m.) at the Howard School in Chattanooga.
