The Oakwood Christian Academy high school soccer team played host to Covenant Christian and pulled away in the second half to score an 8-2 win on Senior Night in Chickamauga.
Despite not having played and having had limited practice time since their last match on Sept. 24, the Eagles went up 2-0 in the first 15 minutes of the match. The visitors would take advantage of a couple of OCA mistakes and briefly tied the score, but the OCA was able to put in a third goal before halftime to take a one-goal lead into intermission.
The second-half would not be as close.
The Eagles netted five goals in the final 40 minutes, while shutting Covenant out the rest of the way to score the victory in the regular season finale.
Forward Isaiah Staven and center-midfielder Chase Heptinstall each scored twice in the win, while forward Hunter Hickman, wing players Garrett Dempsey and Corey Holder, and center-midfielder Tomo Gilchrist each found the net once.
OCA (5-2-1) was the No. 3 seed for the four-team GCAA state tournament this past weekend. However, results from that tournament had not been reported as of press time.
Heptinstall, Dempsey, Gilchrist and Jarrett Chambers were named as All-State and were slated to take part in the GCAA All-State Match at the end of the weekend.