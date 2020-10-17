Philip Lataif is no stranger to the Marshall Forest. One of his brothers got an Eagle Scout badge for improving the Braille Trail in the forest so Philip felt like it was his responsibility to keep the trail in the best possible shape Saturday by replacing rotted posts that help guide blind visitors along the trail.
Lataif set aside about five hours Saturday to make the upgrade to the trail, but got enough help from his scouting friends and others to finish the work in a little less time.
Using materials paid for by the Garden Club of Georgia, Lataif and his buddies dug out dozens of old rotted wood posts that hold the guide ropes which facilitate travel by sight-impaired visitors and replaced them with posts made of a composite material that should last many years years.
Caroline Alford, the local coordinator for the Garden Club of Georgia has a lengthy wish list for work in the Marshall Forest.
Additional railroad ties to better delineate limited parking space in the small lot of Horseleg Creek Road, QR codes that can be placed on signposts along the trail to help identify flora for visitors, the replacement of a wet weather bridge on one of the trails, and more crusher run gravel, which can be easily compacted along the Braille Trail to help handicapped people with access to the trail are at the top of her wish list.
People can made contributions by sending checks to Garden Club of Georgia c/o Caroline Alford, 7 Pine Valley Rd. Rome 30165 and note that the donation is for the Marshall Forest.