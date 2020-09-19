The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans got a solo home run from Jordan Dyer to help lift them to a 3-1 Region 6-A victory at Trion this past Thursday.
Dyer’s blast led off the fifth inning and added an extra insurance run to what had been a narrow 2-1 lead. Addison Sturdivant scored on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning, while a groundout off the bat of Sidney Gasaway brought in a run in the top of the fourth.
Chloe Murdock delivered an RBI-single for the Lady Bulldogs in the bottom of the third and Jenna Mosley started off the top of the sixth with a double as the tying run came to the plate. However, Mosley was left stranded and turned out to be the last Trion runner to reach base in the game.
Emma Langston threw seven innings for the Lady Trojans. She gave up two hits and three walks, finishing with five strikeouts, while the run she allowed was earned.
Emma Minghini went 2 for 3 at the plate and scored a run. Langston added a triple and Madison Farrow collected a single as Gordon Lee improved to 4-0 in region play.
The Lady Trojans went a perfect 5-0 at the SCORE International Invitational at Camp Jordan Park in East Ridge, Tenn. over the weekend, defeating St. Pius X (11-3), Cass (2-0), Tattnall Square Academy (5-1), Haralson County (16-4) and Ringgold (5-4) to run their reocrd to 17-3 entering the week.
Full coverage of the tournament games can be found on our website (northwestgeorgianews.com).