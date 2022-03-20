Paolo Banchero scored 19 points and Duke overcame a five-point deficit in the last five minutes to defeat Michigan State 85-76 and extend coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career in the NCAA Tournament’s second round Sunday at Greenville, S.C.
The Blue Devils appeared in trouble after Michigan State produced a 13-2 rally, but they converted on offense down the stretch to give Krzyzewski his 1,200th collegiate coaching victory. Duke closed the game on a 13-2 run.
Second-seeded Duke (30-6) will meet Notre Dame or Texas Tech in the West Region semifinals Thursday night in San Francisco.
Mark Williams, Jeremy Roach and Wendell Moore Jr. each scored 15 points and Trevor Keels added 12 points for Duke.
Gabe Brown’s 18 points, Marcus Bingham Jr.’s 16 and Tyson Walker’s 13 paced seventh-seeded Michigan State (23-13).
It was the most frequent coaching matchup in NCAA Tournament history, with Krzyzewski leading the Blue Devils against Michigan State and Tom Izzo for the seventh time.
Duke retook the lead on Banchero’s basket with 2:05 to play after Michigan State held a five-point edge less than three minutes earlier.
After a Michigan State miss, Roach’s 3-pointer gave the Blue Devils a 78-74 edge. Moore’s steal on Michigan State’s next possession led to him hitting two free throws, and the Spartans couldn’t get within four the rest of the way.
Duke was in front by nine early in the second half, but the Spartans drew within 63-61 with less than 8½ minutes to play.
At that point, Blue Devils starting guard AJ Griffin departed with an apparent ankle injury, but returned a few minutes later. The Spartans pulled even at 65-65 on two A.J. Hoggard free throws at the 6:09 mark.
Iowa State 54, Wisconsin 49: Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points and No. 11 seed Iowa State capitalized on an early injury to Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn, holding off the third-seeded Badgers in the second round of the Midwest Region in Milwaukee.
Iowa State (22-12) will face the winner of No. 2 seed Auburn and 10th-seeded Miami in the Sweet 16 in Chicago on Friday.
Hepburn left with a left leg injury with 4:37 left in the first half and the Badgers up 22-19. Wisconsin (25-8), first in the nation in fewest turnovers per game at 8.4, turned the ball over 17 times, leading to 11 Cyclones points.
Villanova 61, Ohio State 61: Collin Gillespie scored 20 points to lift second-seeded Villanova over seventh-seeded Ohio State in the second round of the South Region in Pittsburgh.
Jermaine Samuels added 17 points, Eric Dixon contributed 13 and Caleb Daniels had 11 for the Wildcats (28-7), who will face 11th-seeded Michigan in the Sweet 16.
Villanova has won seven in a row overall and 12 of its last 13 games.
Houston 68, Illinois 53: Taze Moore scored a game-high 21 points as fifth-seeded Houston used a late run to pull away for a win over fourth-seeded Illinois in a South Region second-round game in Pittsburgh.
Jamal Shead added 18 points for the Cougars (31-5), who advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third straight season. They will face the winner of the Arizona-TCU clash.
Kyler Edwards contributed 15 points, six rebounds and four assists for Houston, which won despite making just 42.4 percent of its shots from the field. But the Cougars earned a 39-33 advantage in rebounds and converted 17 Illinois turnovers into 20 points.