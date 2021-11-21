The Saddle Ridge Mustangs hosted a pair of north Walker County foes last Tuesday night and emerged with a sweep.
Saddle Ridge 48, Chattanooga Valley 39
Collin Miller (72 pounds), Gabriel Thacker (94), Isaac Hamilton (108), Parker Greco (123), Brodie Hodson (130) and Elijah Rapier (180) all won by pin for the home team, while Caleb Pearson (78) and Brady Wilson (140) both won by forfeit.
Alex Richardson (86), Austin Durham (115), Clay Hathaway (150), Heath Gregg (165) and Gavin Hughley (220) scored pins for the Eagles. Keith Tomlinson (100) won a decision and Antonio Jackson (275) picked up six points for a forfeit.
In exhibition matches, Saddle Ridge saw Alex Parrish, Myles Eldridge, Jack Hays, Wyatt Eldridge, A.J. Moyer and Gabe Smith all win by pin.
Saddle Ridge 69, Rossville 10
The Mustangs claimed the victory over the Bulldogs behind pins from Justin Galloway (86), Thacker (94), Hamilton (108), Eli Pearson (115), Greco (123), Wilson (150), Rapier (180) and Josiah Womack (220). Miller (72), Bentley Wilson (78) and Connor Shelton (140) won by forfeit and Hodson (130) scored a technical fall.
Rossville got an 11-1 major decision by Tyler Hansard (108) and a pin from Kayden Jackson (165).
Eldridge, Bentley Wilson and Traye Stahl all had pins for Saddle Ridge in exhibition bouts.
Chattanooga Valley 51, Rossville 30
The Eagles and Bulldogs went back and forth in their match before CVMS closed out the contest with six straight victories to claim the win.
Gabriel Francisco (72) won by forfeit and Richardson (86) earned a pin to give the Eagles a 12-0 lead, only to see Rylan Ball (94) and Hansard (100) score back-to-back pins for the Bulldogs the tie the match.
Rossville moved in front by six with a pin by Wesley Delaney (108). However, Austin Durham (115) answered with a pin for Chattanooga Valley, tying things up at 18 apiece.
Consecutive pins by Eli Massengale (123) and William Cronnon (130) put the Bulldogs back in front, 30-18, but those would be the final two victories for Rossville.
CVMS got a forfeit win by Jackson Sivley (140) before Hathaway (150) held on for a thrilling 13-12 decision. The match would end on the strength of pins by Gregg (165), Brayden Plott (180) and Hughley 220, along with a forfeit victory by Jackson (275).
Heritage 54, LaFayette 27
Last Tuesday night at Lakeview, the Generals scored the first of two dual wins on the evening as they doubled up the Ramblers.
Wyatt Womack, Billy Hamilton, Will Smith, Landon Hoover, Luke Jones, Brayden Slaughter, Josh Butler, Aiden Walston and Mason Flynn all won for the Navy-and-Red.
Wyatt Lovern (86) won a 5-4 decision for the Ramblers, while Avery Davis (94), Landon Dewey (108), Nate Campbell (140) and Noah Davenport (275) all scored six points for a pin.
Heritage 57, Lakeview 21
Boston Chandler, Van Norman, Hamilton, Matthew Nerren, Hoover, Lucas Redwine, Slaughter, Butler, Walston and Christian Wall all came through with victories against the host school.
Lakeview got a major decision from Tallone Goodine (72), a forfeit win by Chris O’Dell (78) and pins by Alex Murdock (130) and Noah Gross (220).
LaFayette 54, Lakeview 30
In the night’s first match, the Ramblers got pins from Balyn Chastain (78 pounds), Hagen English (115), Campbell (140), Vlad Plott (150), Korbin Osborne (165) and Davenport (275), and forfeit victories by Lovern (86), Davis (94) and Caden Paradise (100).
Camron Harden (108), Murdock (130) and Gross (220) all scored pinfall victories for Lakeview, while Goodine (72) and Keegan Kinsey (123) won by forfeit.
Heritage 54, Ringgold 29
The Generals moved to 5-0 on the mat with a victory at the home of their Catoosa County rivals on Thursday.
Womack (72 pounds) and Jaxon Grant (78) both picked up forfeit victories to start out the match, while Chandler (86), Norman (94), Smith (115), Jones (130), Slaughter (150) and Walston (180) all came through with pins.
Hamilton (100) and Nerren (108) also won matches by decision.
For the Tigers, Harbor Bent (123) scored a technical fall, while Logan Moore (140), Haddon Fries (165), Cameron Talley (220) and Jackson Lowery (275) won their matches by pin.
Also winning for Heritage in exhibition matches were Colton Lipham, Cole Hughes, Jaden Walker, Kadin Smith, Mason Steed, Dawson Ingle and Wall.
Gordon Lee 57, Saddle Ridge 24
The Trojans earned a Friday afternoon victory in Rock Spring.
Saddle Ridge got a forfeit win by Miller (72 pounds) and a pin by Wilson (78). Their only other wins came from pins by Hamilton (108) and Hodson (123).
Gordon Lee got pins from Noah Brown (86), Carson Alexander (94), Jenz Martin (100), Dino Selamajic (115), Cannon Voiles (140), Mason Daughtery (165) and Griffen Moore (275). Corbin Curd (130), Layne Vaughn (150) and Ben Locklear (180) all claimed wins by decision, while Brayden Stoker (220) won by forfeit.