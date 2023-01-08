Drone inspections: Utilities use unmanned aircraft to find problems

For decades, inspecting power lines for defects was a largely manual task — a chore for workers on the ground and crews in helicopters.

But as infrastructure ages, and companies face mounting labor challenges, big utilities are turning to new sets of eyes in the skies — drones.

This story comes from our partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more on the news and events in metro-Atlanta and Georgia, visit AJC.com.

