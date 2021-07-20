New York musician Reggie Hines will headline a drive-in concert, “The Art of Sound” which takes place at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds on July 24.
The outdoor concert, presented by NBRise, will feature Reggie Hines and The Band with host Ms. Lol The Clean Comedy Diva and music by DJ D-Low.
Guests will enjoy their own private tailgating zone that is equivalent to the size of a standard parking space and are encouraged to bring their own table, chairs, food, and drinks. After checking in at the gate, an event staff will show guests to the parking area and they’ll be escorted to their designated tailgating spot.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and showtime is 5:30 p.m. All vehicles must be parked by 5:30 p.m. Spaces are first-come-first-serve so guests are encouraged to arrive early with tickets available to be scanned upon entrance to the venue.
Tickets are $100 per vehicle (up to six passengers permitted).
The concert is rain or shine.
Tailgate area rules are as follows: No grills, no alcoholic beverages, no tents, no umbrellas, no glass, no flammable items, no drones, no professional photo/video equipment and no pets.
Guests will be required to practice safe social distancing at all times. Portable restrooms will be available and sanitized in accordance with current guidelines.
For additional information, visit nimbrussellfoundation.org.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com by searching “The Art of Sound.”