UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun acquired guard Briann January from Phoenix on Wednesday in a three-way deal that sent fan favorite Courtney Williams to the Atlanta Dream.
The Sun also get a second-round draft pick from the Mercury. Phoenix received 6-foot-2 forward Jessica Breland and 6-1 forward Nia Coffey from Atlanta.
The 33-year-old January, who has been named to the WNBA’s All-Defensive team six times, averaged 6.5 points and 3.3 assists in 33 games for Phoenix last season.
Williams, 25, averaged 13.2 points in helping Connecticut reach the WNBA Finals last season.
Breland, a shot blocking specialist who turns 32 on Sunday, averaged 7.5 points and 6.0 rebounds last season. Coffee, 24, averaged 5.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 2019 for Atlanta.
NBA
Beilein resigns as Cavs’ coach after only 54 gamesINDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Wildly successful at Michigan and other stops in his coaching career, John Beilein resigned Wednesday after just 54 games with the rebuilding Cavaliers.
The 67-year-old Beilein never got comfortable during his short stint in the pro game. The demands of travel, lack of practice time and a group of players who didn’t respect him or respond to his coaching style proved to be too much, so he decided to move on before the team returned from the All-Star break.
The Cavs went just 14-40 under Beilein, who the Cavaliers signed to a five-year contract last May. The Cavs said Beilein will be reassigned to a different role within the organization.
Beilein’s not the first high-profile college coach to flop in the NBA. John Calipari, Rick Pitino, Tim Floyd, Mike Montgomery and P.J. Carlesimo are among a group who found coaching at the highest level problematic.
Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will take over on an interim basis for Beilein. Bickerstaff had become the preferred sounding board for Cleveland’s players and he has head coaching experience after nearly two full seasons in Memphis and one with Houston.
► A federal judge dismissed Charles Oakley’s lawsuit against executive chairman James Dolan and Madison Square Garden, stemming from the former New York Knicks forward’s ejection and arrest from a game three years ago.
Judge Richard J. Sullivan ruled Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that the case “had the feel of a public relations campaign” and Oakley hadn’t alleged a plausible legal claim under federal pleading standards.
Oakley had alleged assault, battery and false imprisonment, along with defamation after Dolan and the Knicks implied he had a problem with alcohol.
MLB
Díaz, Aguilar, Goodwin win salary arbitration casesPHOENIX — Houston infielder Aledmys Díaz, Miami first baseman Jesús Aguilar and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin all won their salary arbitration cases Wednesday, cutting the teams’ advantage to 6-4 in decisions this year with three cases remaining.
Díaz was awarded $2.6 million, rather than the $2 million offered by the Astros. Aguilar was given a raise from $637,500 to $2,575,000, instead of the Marlins’ figure of $2,325,000. Goodwin received a raise from $585,500 to $2.2 million, rather than the team’s $1.85 million offer.
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Pedro Báez had been the only player to win a decision previously this year.
Teams beat Minnesota pitcher José Berríos, Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez, Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, Atlanta reliever Shane Greene and Colorado catcher Tony Wolters.
A decision was pending for Arizona pitcher Archie Bradley, whose case was argued Tuesday. Two players remained scheduled for hearings this week: Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto and reliever Héctor Neris.
NFL
Redskins exercise option on running back PetersonASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins exercised Adrian Peterson’s 2020 option Wednesday, keeping the veteran running back in the fold for another season.
Peterson returns to Washington for a third season and first under new coach Ron Rivera. It’ll be his 14th NFL season.
Peterson, who turns 35 in March, was the Redskins’ leading rusher last season with 898 yards and five touchdowns on 211 carries. He currently ranks fifth on the NFL’s career rushing list with 14,216 yards and is less than 1,100 from catching Barry Sanders for fourth.
Peterson originally signed with the Redskins in August 2018 after a season-ending knee injury to running back Derrius Guice. His 1,042-yard season led them to sign him for 2019 with an extra option year possible after that.
Third-down back Chris Thompson is a free agent who’s not expected to return, but the Redskins have Guice and 2019 draft pick Bryce Love, who missed last season with injury, as expected.