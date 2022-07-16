Not just anyone can say they’ve ushered 8,000 new people into the world. Catoosa County resident Dr. Darrell Weldon Sr. has done just that and he says it was like witnessing a miracle every time.
Unlike most doctors, Weldon embarked on a career in medicine after he was married and had a family. “My youngest was six months old when I started medical school,” he says.
Weldon opened a private obstetrics and gynecology practice in 1988 and spent the next 31 years delivering an average of 258 babies a year, some naturally, some by cesarean section, lots of individual babies, quite a few sets of twins and one set of triplets.
The triplets, says Weldon, were born to a lady who had a college-age daughter. “She worked almost the entire pregnancy, only gained 17 pounds and carried the babies till 37 weeks. I delivered them by C-section.”
The triplets, says Weldon, visited him when he retired. “They were all in college and turned out to be good young men.”
Weldon has also delivered some of his grandchildren, all by C-section.
Delivering babies has its moments -- rewarding, occasionally scary and even sometimes funny.
“We always warn husbands who want to witness their wives’ C-sections that there’s going to be some blood,” says Weldon. “They think they can take it. Then you’re partway through the operation and you hear this 250-pound thud and someone has to rush over to help him.”
Some of the biggest changes Weldon says he’s seen over the years don’t have anything to do with babies actually being born -- Weldon says that’s remained consistent – but with things like recordkeeping, diagnostics and operating.
On recordkeeping, Weldon says the move from paper records to computerized records has been useful and makes it easier to keep track of patients’ progress.
More accurate testing and substantially clearer ultrasounds have made it easier to diagnose problems in utero, says Weldon. “Modern ultrasounds can show such minute detail. You can see the baby’s individual fingers and fingernails, every little detail. And you can see if there are problems.”
Robotic surgery is another big change, says Weldon. “Operating from another room, watching what you’re doing on a computer screen, you can see so much more. It’s been a positive advancement.”
Weldon’s advice for expectant mothers is to see a doctor early, keep all regular appointments and follow your doctor’s advice. “It’s very frustrating when a woman doesn’t show up until there’s a problem or until she’s close to delivery,” he says. “The earlier you detect problems, the better the chances of correcting them. You’re responsible for two lives when you’re pregnant.”
And Weldon’s advice for potential doctors: “It’s a lot of responsibility. Be sure whatever specialty you choose is something you’ll love doing.”