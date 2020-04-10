The Northwest Georgia Department of Public Health director Dr. Gary Voccio will be updating Floyd County Commissioners at their Tuesday virtual board meeting.
Chair Scotty Hancock will follow with an update on county policies during the public health crisis and shelter-in-place order. Later in the meeting, county manager Jamie McCord will give an update on county operations as well.
Commissioners are expected to adopt a resolution to authorize Floyd County and the Georgia Department of Transportation to contract for funding under the Transportation Equity Act of the 21st Century.
In the consent agenda, commissioners are expected to vote on declaring April 19 through the 25 National Crime Victims' Right Week in Floyd County.
Commissioners will also vote on the purchase of three Ford F-150 SSV Crew Cab Trucks from Prater Ford. The purchase will total out to $90,741.84 and is part of the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax.
The purchase of six heating, ventilation and air units from Haynes Heating and Air for the Gilbreath Center will also be voted on. This is also part of the 2017 SPLOST and totals out to $41,516.
An agreement with IWispr LLC for a lease on a radio tower on Firetower Road in Shannon will also go before the commissioners.
The last item on the agenda is the approval of an application for Georgia Emergency Management Agent/Homeland Security Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The grant would help fund the installation of an emergency pump station generator.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. over Zoom, following the 5:30 p.m. caucus. The meeting will be broadcast over Facebook Live on the county's Facebook page, Floyd County, GA - Government.