Internist Anandita Arora joined Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Rome this past year.
As an Internal Medicine physician, Dr. Arora invests in really getting to know her patients, and her extensive training equips her to deal with a variety of problems that may arise — no matter how simple or how complex.
As a high school sophomore in New Delhi, India, Arora decided to be a doctor. She was known as a girl of many talents, from singing and dancing to literary debates, but biology encompassed so many parts of the world she loved to study.
“My curiosity gravitated me towards biology,” recalls Arora. “I wanted to learn, be involved with people, and be aware of everything that is our being.”
She decided to practice Internal Medicine because she wanted more than procedures. She was fascinated by the way Internal Medicine focuses on three major elements of care:
How the body should function — physiology,
Why there might be a problem — pathology
What to do about it — pharmacology
Relationships also play a major role in Arora’s passion for primary care. “I wanted to be in a field where a person starts at the beginning with you as the first responder, figuring out, ‘What does this patient need?’” she explained. It was this desire to be a part of more than a snapshot of a patient’s life that also led her to a Geriatric fellowship. Because populations now live longer, Arora wanted to be prepared to care for older populations and future generations.
To Arora, primary care is not just about transactional medicine and impersonal treatment. Instead, it requires a multi-sided approach to serve patients best. She also uses a “teach-back method” with patients. Before someone leaves her office, she makes sure that her patient can reiterate back to her all they have learned about their diagnosis and care.
Arora may have chosen to study biology all those years ago, but she still took time to train in two classical Indian dance styles, along with yoga. She also enjoys traveling and spending time with her 2-year-old daughter.
Arora received her medical degree from Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, India. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine and her fellowship in Geriatric Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine at the Detroit Medical Center.
