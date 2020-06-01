The Georgia Department of Public Health added one additional death to Gordon County’s COVID-19 report over the weekend, bringing the local total to 16 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, the DPH reported a cumulative total in Gordon of 164 confirmed cases with 33 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.
Statewide, the DPH reported a cumulative total of 47,899 confirmed cases, 8,302 hospitalizations and 2,089 deaths.
Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Courtney Taylor said that cases are assigned to the patient’s county of residence, not necessarily were they were diagnosed or treated.
The DPH also announced on Monday that beginning Tuesday, June 2, the department would switch from thrice-daily reporting to once-daily reporting at 3 p.m.
That and other changes are designed to make the dashboard more user-friendly while providing an accurate picture of COVID-19 in Georgia, according to a DPH press release.
Other changes to the daily status report will include:
♦ Reordering the display of key summary metrics as follows: Confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, ICU admissions.
♦ A breakdown of the total number of molecular (PCR) tests, the total number of serology tests, and the number of positives and percentage of positives for each test type.
♦ Revised charts of key demographics that more clearly present data.
♦ Improved usability of charts and refinements to labeling and supporting documentation of the data.
Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.