Live music is back at the DeSoto with a special concert by Grammy-nominated Dover Quartet on Sunday, June 6 at 3 p.m.
The concert is a benefit for the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation. A limited number of tickets are still available.
Rome’s connection to one of the members of the quartet, violinist Joel Link, will make this an extra-special concert, said Jim Powell, president of the Foundation.
“We first approached the group in 2019, and were honored that Joel and his group graciously accepted our invitation to perform at the DeSoto,” Powell said.
Link grew up in Rome and Cartersville in the 90s and performed all over the Northwest Georgia and the Atlanta area, including with the Rome Symphony Orchestra at age 10.
He enjoyed success as both a soloist and chamber musician.
As the DeSoto reopens for its first concert, seating will be distanced and therefore tickets are limited. Although the DeSoto’s brand-new heat and air system will provide optimum circulation and air purification, masks will be required.
Tickets to the Dover Quartet concert are available now at www.thedesoto.org. Prices range from $127 for VIP Premier Seating, to $67 and $77 for Reserved Sections A and B, and to $47 for General Admission.
The VIP tickets provide Host Committee recognition as well as a desserts and champagne reception after the concert.