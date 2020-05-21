A metro Atlanta area resident is accused of threatening to kill a pair of local police after an incident at a home on Morningside Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Darin Taylor Gantt, 51, Douglasville, made threats of violence against a woman and another man in Rome prompting them to call for police help.
When officers arrived, Gantt was abusive towards the officers and threatened to kill both of them.
Gantt is charged with two felony counts of obstruction of an officer, two felony counts of making terroristic threats & acts, along with misdemeanors for disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of officers.
Rome man charged with motor vehicle theft
A Rome man who is accused of taking a motor vehicle from a local used vehicle dealership Thursday has been arrested for failing to return the vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Adam Neno Painter is charged with a felony for theft by taking the vehicle from the Trinity Motor Car Company, 1300 Dean Ave. The incident happened Wednesday night. He was arrested Thursday.
Wreck investigation leads to felony firearms charge
A wreck investigation off Old Dalton Road around 11:30 Friday night has led to a felony firearm charge against a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kalaab Rashad Ware, 28, was arrested around 2 a.m. Friday after he was seen leaving the woods a couple of hours after a hit and run wreck. The gun was found in the woods, in close proximity to where Ware emerged. The driver of a vehicle told police that Ware had been seen handling what appeared to be the same weapon earlier in the day Thursday.
Ware is charged with a felony for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a felony probation violation.
Rome man arrested after entering home on Landrum Place
A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated stalking after walking through an unlocked door to a home of a person who has a temporary protective order against the intruder.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jermaine Antonio Nelson, 34, is accused of entering the property at 10 Landrum Place early Thursday morning to sleep in a closet. The victim has a temporary protective order against Nelson stemming from incidents in March.
Nelson is also alleged to have made contact with the victim/witness while police were on the scene and claimed the victim/witness was actually at a different location.
In addition to aggravated stalking, a felony probation violation, Nelson is charged with misdemeanors for criminal trespassing and filing a false report of a crime.
Man facing multiple charges following assault
An altercation on Eden Valley Road resulted in disfiguring injuries to one man and the alleged aggressor is charged with several felonies.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Trafton Monta Greene, 37, is accused of battering another man Thursday morning at a location in the 500 block of Eden Valley Road. The victim suffered serious facial injuries in the attack.
Greene is charged with felonies for aggravated assault aggravated battery and false imprisonment.
Rome woman accused of assaulting EMT
A Rome woman faces felony charges following an alleged attack on an emergency medical technician and obstruction of officers at the Georgia State Patrol Post on Martha Berry Highway on May 14.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Teresa Lynn Barnes, 57, is alleged to have obstructed three officers who were responding to an incident at the GSP Post around 2:30 p.m. on May 14.
She alleged attempted to pull down the U.S. flag and Georgia state flag and attempted to flee the scene on foot when officers arrived. At some point during the incident she is alleged to have kicked an EMT in the face and bit the medical technician on a hand.
She is charged with felonies for interference with government property and willful interference with emergency medical professionals by threats of violence and misdemeanors for criminal trespassing, three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Rome man charged with possession of methamphetamine
A Rome man who was observed stumbling along South Fourth Street in Lindale faces a felony drug charge after being apprehended by a Floyd County police officer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Kenneth Owens Sr., 61, was seen on the street near Grove Avenue just after 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
When police arrived, Owens is accused of trying to walk away from police and failing to obey officers commands and kept reaching into his pants in opposition to commands from the officer not to so do.
Police recovered a small bag of suspected meth after they finally subdued him.
Owens is charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanors for willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and being a pedestrian under the influence of drugs.