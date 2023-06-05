Calhoun Gordon County Library STOCK

Calhoun Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave.

 Blake Silvers

The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., will have lots of fun, free, educational programs and events for all ages this summer.

During June and July there will be special performers and events for children and their parents. There is also a reading challenge that goes from May 22 through July 14 for all ages.

