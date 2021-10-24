Though already locked into the four-driver championship-deciding NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix in two weeks, Kyle Larson refused to take the day off on Sunday at Kansas Speedway.
Larson held off Hendrick Motorsports teammate and fellow playoff driver Chase Elliott over the final 14 laps to win the Hollywood Casino 400.
The victory in the Round of 8 race was Larson’s third in a row and his series-best ninth on the season.
“Glad we could capitalize and get another win, and hopefully we can go to Martinsville (next week) and get a clock,” which serves as the trophy at the storied short track, Larson said.
His margin of victory over Elliott, who scraped the wall several times over the last several laps, was 3.6 seconds.
Larson, who secured his admission to the championship race at Phoenix in two weeks when he won last weekend at Texas, led the most laps by far.
“Pulled together a win and I really don’t know how that happened,” Larson said, noting his own contact with the wall in the late going. “I thought that we were like a third-place car maybe.”
As he attempted to track Larson down over the final laps, Elliott, who will start Martinsville 34 points above the cut line, scraped the wall several times, and it cost him his shot.
Elliott said he “didn’t really have a choice” but to end his pursuit of the win and walk away with just a good points day. “Once I hit it, it hurt it (his car) pretty bad.”
“Thought we had something for Kyle there. Just got the wall there off of (Turn) 2 (trying) to get up to him. Every few feet you get close to him, the harder it gets.”
Kevin Harvick, who is not a playoff contender, came up short in his bid to get his first win of the season after challenging Larson for the lead late in the race. Harvick finished third.