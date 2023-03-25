032923_CCN_NolanDodson.jpg

Kevin, Kelley and Kalyn Dodson, along with Gordon Lee head football coach Josh Groce, were among the crowd gathered this past Wednesday to watch senior Nolan Dodson sign on to play sprint football at Midway University in Kentucky.

 Scott Herpst

Offensive linemen that weigh less than 200 pounds are still a regular part of high school football all over the country, especially in schools with smaller enrollment numbers where players that weight 250-plus are more of a luxury than a norm.

Nolan Dodson is one of those kids. Despite a smaller frame, Dodson has been a mainstay in the trenches for the Gordon Lee Trojans the past few years. He was even named honorable mention All-Region 6-AAA this past season.

