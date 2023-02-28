juvenile justice.jpg

The Department of Juvenile Justice is pleased to announce that the DJJ School System scored 100 percent on the Georgia Department of Education Special Education evaluation for the second consecutive year.

The achievement reflects the agency's dedication to providing special education programs and services to students with disabilities.

