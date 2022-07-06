High school senior girls from across Georgia will join together in Woodstock for the Distinguished Young Women of Georgia State Finals program to be held Saturday, July 23, at the Celebration Hall of Hillside UMC.
Simply by participating in the Distinguished Young Women program at the local level, all participants can be eligible for college-granted scholarships from many colleges and universities around the country. State finalist are eligible for additional cash and college scholarships. Nationally, more than $2 million in cash scholarship awards and over $1 billion in college scholarship opportunities were provided to the Class of 2022, some of which included full tuition plus room and board. Best of all, it’s FREE to participate!
In January, Graycen Nudd, daughter of Garrett and Hervia Nudd, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Gordon County for the Class of 2023. Nudd is a rising senior at Calhoun High School in Calhoun. During the showcase, Nudd and 8 other seniors will be evaluated by a panel of five judges in the following categories: Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%).
The participant selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of Georgia will advance to the national level at the 66th Distinguished Young Women National Finals in Mobile, Ala., in June 2023, where she will join with 49 other representatives from across the country in competing for cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America.
Distinguished Young Women of Georgia welcomes the following state finalist to Woodstock:
Ava Helton of Cartersville, Grayson Nudd of Calhoun, Anna Cangelosi of Roswell, Gicel Verdeflor of Marietta, Hannah Hartley of Peachtree City, Darshana Sharma of Duluth, Meredith Conger of Leesburg, Michelle Nganga of Acworth, and Lauren Blakley of Sylvania.
The state finals showcase is open to the public and will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available online through the Distinguished Young Women of Georgia fundraising site at dywga.square.site. Tickets may also be purchased at the door using credit card only.
For more information on Distinguished Young Women of Georgia or if you are interested in becoming a volunteer in the Gordon County area, please contact Christa Jones at Gordon@DistinguishedYW.org.