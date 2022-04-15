Among the many changes affecting the second Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the move from day to night for the race is perhaps the most significant.
The sentiment toward the move has been universally positive. Drivers are anticipating a more traditional dirt race when they take to the half-mile track Sunday night.
“I think it’s a great thing moving this event to night,” said Chase Elliott, who started 26th and finished 10th last year in the premier division’s first dirt race since 1970. “I think it’s going to help a lot with the issues we had, keeping some moisture in the track, hopefully, and then obviously keeping the dust down.
“I think everything we learned last year has been a great tool of how to go about it this season. It seems like we’re doing all the right things, and hopefully it will be a good show. I think it has a lot of potential.”
The transition to a night race isn’t the only major difference. Drivers and crew chiefs will have to adapt to the new Next Gen race car, which was introduced into NASCAR’s top series this year.
“We’re going to try a blend of last year’s car and the Next Gen car,” said Rudy Fugle, crew chief for William Byron, the only two-time winner in the Cup Series so far this season. “We have some notes from the NASCAR test they did last week.
“The difference with dirt racing, though, is how fast the track conditions change. They change just about every lap.”
In addition, the track construction itself is different from that used for last year’s inaugural race.
Instead of a consistent incline from the bottom to the top of the track, this year’s version uses graduated banking — 16 degrees at the bottom to 19 degrees at the top — in hopes of creating a viable second racing lane.
Joey Logano, a driver with severely limited experience on dirt, was the surprise winner of last year’s race. Theoretically, a night race will help the track retain moisture and is more likely to favor such drivers as Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson, who grew up racing dirt cars and continue to maintain a strong presence in that discipline.
Larson and Bell were racing near the front of the field last year when they collided on Lap 53 of 253, leading to finishes of 29th and 34th, respectively.
The starting order for the Food City Dirt Race will be set during a series of four 15-lap qualifying races on Saturday. The Cup event, scheduled for 250 laps, will be the first held on Easter Sunday since Rusty Wallace won at Richmond in 1989 in a race postponed from February because of snow.